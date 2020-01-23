Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

