Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

