Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 520 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,486.63. 376,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,593. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

