Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires Shares of 30,378 Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.22% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,940. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

