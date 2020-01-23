Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,910 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

GILD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 3,198,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

