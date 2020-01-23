Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 20,000 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $2,427,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 107,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,587. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

