Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 4,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,953. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.