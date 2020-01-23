Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

