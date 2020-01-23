Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,065,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $90.87. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,064. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.