Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $260.01. 572,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

