Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 61,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

