Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,047.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.62. 14,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,145. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.