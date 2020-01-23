Meyer Handelman Co. Has $27.04 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.49. 3,461,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

