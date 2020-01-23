Meyer Handelman Co. Has $33.86 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The firm has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

