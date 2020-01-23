Meyer Handelman Co. Has $35.40 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.51. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

