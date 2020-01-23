Meyer Handelman Co. Has $47.48 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises about 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.11% of SYSCO worth $47,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 41,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,011. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

