Meyer Handelman Co. Has $48.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand comprises 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.49. 9,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

