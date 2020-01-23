Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.