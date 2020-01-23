Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.10% of Allegion worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 233.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allegion by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 155,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.19. 14,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.