Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Devon Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 681.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 261,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.