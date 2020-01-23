Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,697. The company has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

