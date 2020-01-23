Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

