Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 14,424 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,049,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

