Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,913 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. 88,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,602. The firm has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.