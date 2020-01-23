Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,290 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.36. 48,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

