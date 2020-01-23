Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 42,000 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 110,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

