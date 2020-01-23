Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 295,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

