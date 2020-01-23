Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,050 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 807,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

