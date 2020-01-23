Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 9,975 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 4.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $88,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.93. 408,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

