Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

