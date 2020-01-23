Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,404 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,071,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,930,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,885,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 1,073,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.