M&G (VTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

M&G (LON: VTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – M&G had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,382 ($18.18) on Thursday. M&G Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

