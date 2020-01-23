MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 7,658,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

