MIB Coin Market Cap Achieves $227,580.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $227,580.00 and approximately $6,287.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MIB Coin

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 351,421,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,119,621 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

