MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $5,357.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

