Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 15.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

