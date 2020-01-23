Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 3rd Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

