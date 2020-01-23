Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

