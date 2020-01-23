Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

