Mincoin (MNC) Price Up 382.8% Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 382.8% against the US dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $151.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00648693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,184,961 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.