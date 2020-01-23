MINDOL Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00034356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $492.43 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.01209415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

