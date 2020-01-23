Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

