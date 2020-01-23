Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

