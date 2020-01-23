Mirai Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $2,038.00 and approximately $710.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00085021 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

