Mithril (MITH) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bithumb. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $484,164.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, LBank, OKEx, ZB.COM, BitForex, FCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

