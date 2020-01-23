MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. MiX Telematics has set its FY20 guidance at ZAR 0.42-0.45 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

