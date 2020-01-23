MJ Gleeson (GLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MJ Gleeson (LON: GLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – MJ Gleeson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – MJ Gleeson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – MJ Gleeson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – MJ Gleeson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – MJ Gleeson had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – MJ Gleeson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/2/2019 – MJ Gleeson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON:GLE traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 968 ($12.73). The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The firm has a market cap of $536.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 921.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 839.69. MJ Gleeson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

Get MJ Gleeson PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.