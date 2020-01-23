MOAC (MOAC) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. Over the last week, MOAC has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $18,303.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.