Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.22 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, CoinBene and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

