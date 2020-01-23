Moin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Moin has a total market capitalization of $41,879.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,915,334 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

